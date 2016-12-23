60% of China PV makers may be forced out in 2017, say reports

Viewing that China-based PV makers are characterized by relatively high debt asset ratios, and global PV demand will shrink in 2017, about 60% of China-based PV makers, especially second- and third-tier ones, will be unable to survive and may be forced out of market in 2017, according to China-based media reports.
China-based makers' total output of PV modules has recently increased a great deal but domestic demand is not large enough to absorb the output, the reports said. Therefore, China-based PV module makers have dumped products in overseas markets and consequently prices for China-made PV modules in Europe have dropped to EUR0.40 (US$0.42)/W, much below the minimum import price of EUR0.56 set by the European Union.
|
First-tier China-based PV module makers, December 2016
|
Company
|
Current debt asset ratio
|
2016 target PV module shipments (GWp)
|
Actual 1H16 PV module shipments (GWp)
|
Trina Solar
|
77.27%
|
6.55
|
3.08
|
CSI
|
81.17%
|
5.63
|
2.46
|
Jinko Solar Holdings
|
78.00%
|
6.50
|
3.31
|
JA Solar Holdings
|
N/A
|
5.50
|
2.05
|
Yinli Green Energy Holding
|
128.00%
|
3.00
|
1.17
Source: China-based media reports, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016