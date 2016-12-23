60% of China PV makers may be forced out in 2017, say reports

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

Viewing that China-based PV makers are characterized by relatively high debt asset ratios, and global PV demand will shrink in 2017, about 60% of China-based PV makers, especially second- and third-tier ones, will be unable to survive and may be forced out of market in 2017, according to China-based media reports.

China-based makers' total output of PV modules has recently increased a great deal but domestic demand is not large enough to absorb the output, the reports said. Therefore, China-based PV module makers have dumped products in overseas markets and consequently prices for China-made PV modules in Europe have dropped to EUR0.40 (US$0.42)/W, much below the minimum import price of EUR0.56 set by the European Union.

First-tier China-based PV module makers, December 2016 Company Current debt asset ratio 2016 target PV module shipments (GWp) Actual 1H16 PV module shipments (GWp) Trina Solar 77.27% 6.55 3.08 CSI 81.17% 5.63 2.46 Jinko Solar Holdings 78.00% 6.50 3.31 JA Solar Holdings N/A 5.50 2.05 Yinli Green Energy Holding 128.00% 3.00 1.17

Source: China-based media reports, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016