Friday, December 23, 2016
60% of China PV makers may be forced out in 2017, say reports
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

Viewing that China-based PV makers are characterized by relatively high debt asset ratios, and global PV demand will shrink in 2017, about 60% of China-based PV makers, especially second- and third-tier ones, will be unable to survive and may be forced out of market in 2017, according to China-based media reports.

China-based makers' total output of PV modules has recently increased a great deal but domestic demand is not large enough to absorb the output, the reports said. Therefore, China-based PV module makers have dumped products in overseas markets and consequently prices for China-made PV modules in Europe have dropped to EUR0.40 (US$0.42)/W, much below the minimum import price of EUR0.56 set by the European Union.

First-tier China-based PV module makers, December 2016

Company

Current debt asset ratio

2016 target PV module shipments (GWp)

Actual 1H16 PV module shipments (GWp)

Trina Solar

77.27%

6.55

3.08

CSI

81.17%

5.63

2.46

Jinko Solar Holdings

78.00%

6.50

3.31

JA Solar Holdings

N/A

5.50

2.05

Yinli Green Energy Holding

128.00%

3.00

1.17

Source: China-based media reports, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: 2017 China PV

