Jinko Solar quits EU MIP framework

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

China-based PV module maker Jinko Solar Holdings has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the MIP (minimum import price) framework established by the EU.

The EU imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidization tariffs on China-based PV module makers in 2013, but later reached an agreement to set an import quota and MIP framework for China-produced PV modules in lieu of the tariffs. The MIP framework is based on the Bloomberg average international price for PV modules.

Jinko's withdrawal comes as average selling prices in markets in Europe are on the decline and the MIP framework has been unable to reflect current market prices. Jinko said staying in the framework would undermine its competitiveness in Europe.

For China-based PV module makers on the MIP list, their products made at their factories outside China are included in the EU import quota. This also encourages China-based PV module makers to withdraw from the framework.