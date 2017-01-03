GCL System Integration to outsource solar cell production to Vina Cell

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

GCL System Integration Technology (GCLSIT), a solar cell and PV module maker under China-based GCL Group, will commission Vietnam-based maker Vina Cell Technology to undertake OEM production of solar cells, according to the company.

The outsourced production is for GCLSIT's wholly-owned Singapore-based subsidiary to invest US$32 million to procure solar cell production equipment with annual capacity of 600MWp and Vina to undertake production at its factory.

Of the annual capacity of 600MWp, 330MWp will be dedicated to producing solar cells for GCLSIT, including PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) solar cells. For the remaining 270MWp, GCLSIT will have priority to have Vina undertake OEM production via notifying the latter 20 days in advance.

With registered capital of VND876.4 billion (US$38.5 million), Vina is a subsidiary of Vietnam-based Vina Solar Technology which mainly undertakes outsourced production of PV modules for China- and Taiwan-based solar cell makers and has annual capacity of 3.0GWp.

GCLSIT's motivation of outsourcing solar cell production to Vina is to assemble solar cells, at relatively low production cost, into PV modules in Vietnam for exports to Europe and the US to avoid antitrust tariffs imposed on China-made PV modules.