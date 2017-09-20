Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
33°C
India PV firms eyeing overseas markets
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

India-based PV module makers have been extending their business operations from the domestic market to overseas ones, especially those with trade barriers against China-based competitors, according to industry sources.

Along with booming PV installation in India due to government support for PV power, India's PV module industry is growing. The India PV market will be the world's third largest next to China and the US in 2017 and is likely to replace the US to become the second largest in 2018 because US President Donald Trump is less willing to support renewable energy and may decide to impose anti-dumping tariffs on all imported solar cells and PV modules pursuant to Section 201 of the Trade Act 1974, the sources said.

India-based PV module makers have been unable to compete in the doemstic market against China-based ones in terms of production cost, and have asked their government to undertake anti-dumping investigation. The India government previously twice suspended anti-dumping probes due to political considerations but has now decided to launch a fresh investigation.

In the past, India-based PV module makers gave top priority to cost, sacrificing quality by adopting cheap solar cells with low energy conversion rates or even grade B models, the sources said. But many India-based PV module makers have made improvements in an attempt to tap overseas markets, using high-efficiency solar cells including PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells).

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: India PV

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link