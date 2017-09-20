India PV firms eyeing overseas markets

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

India-based PV module makers have been extending their business operations from the domestic market to overseas ones, especially those with trade barriers against China-based competitors, according to industry sources.

Along with booming PV installation in India due to government support for PV power, India's PV module industry is growing. The India PV market will be the world's third largest next to China and the US in 2017 and is likely to replace the US to become the second largest in 2018 because US President Donald Trump is less willing to support renewable energy and may decide to impose anti-dumping tariffs on all imported solar cells and PV modules pursuant to Section 201 of the Trade Act 1974, the sources said.

India-based PV module makers have been unable to compete in the doemstic market against China-based ones in terms of production cost, and have asked their government to undertake anti-dumping investigation. The India government previously twice suspended anti-dumping probes due to political considerations but has now decided to launch a fresh investigation.

In the past, India-based PV module makers gave top priority to cost, sacrificing quality by adopting cheap solar cells with low energy conversion rates or even grade B models, the sources said. But many India-based PV module makers have made improvements in an attempt to tap overseas markets, using high-efficiency solar cells including PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells).