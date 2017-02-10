Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:44 (GMT+8)
Hanwha Q Cells offers low PV module price in China
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

South Korea-based PV maker Hanwha Q Cells won a supply contract for 280W PV modules made of monocrystalline silicon solar cells in the China market by bidding CNY2.6/W, equivalent to US$0.32-0.33/W including taxes which is significantly lower than the current market level of US$0.36-0.37/W, according to industry sources.

Hanwha Q Cells won open-bid competition held by Tianjin Baocang Pipe Manufacturing based in northern China for establishing a rooftop PV system with installation capacity of 11MWp at its factory, the sources said.

Viewing that PV modules made of monocrystalline solar cells are less competitive than models made of polycrystalline solar cells in price and PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline solar cells in energy conversion rate, Hanwha Q Cells' low-price bidding is likely for cleaning inventory of such PV modules and, in addition, tapping the China market, the sources analyzed.

Hanwha Q Cells currently has annual solar cell production capacity of 5.0GWp - 50% for monocrystalline models and 50% for polycrystalline ones. The company is converting more of its capacity for producing PERC monocrystalline and polycrystalline cells.

