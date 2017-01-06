AUO revenues rise in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced that its December 2016 consolidated revenue came to NT$31.16 billion (US$947.18 million), up by 3% on month and 21% on year.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$91.85 billion, up by 6.8% sequentially and 10.1% year-over-year, the LCD panel maker said. For the year ended December 31, 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$329.09 billion, down by 8.7% on year.

Shipments of large-size panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 9.76 million units in December 2016, up by 6.6% from the previous month. As for small- to medium-size panels, the shipments were approximately 12.61 million units, up by 9.2% on month.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, AUO shipped around 28.32 million large-sixe panels, decreasing 3.2% sequentially but increasing 2.6% on year. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter exceeded 35.74 million units, down by 5.9% on quarter but up by 7.0% on year.

For the full year of 2016, large-size panel shipments totaled around 110.48 million units, an increase of 4.6% from the previous year. Small- to medium-size panel shipments exceeded 153.97 million units, down by 10.9% year-over-year.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 31,162 3% 21% 329,089 (8.7%) Nov-16 30,242 (0.7%) 6.2% 297,927 (11%) Oct-16 30,442 0.7% 4.3% 267,685 (12.6%) Sep-16 30,223 4.4% (3.8%) 237,243 (14.3%) Aug-16 28,954 7.9% (5.1%) 207,021 (15.7%) Jul-16 26,841 (2.3%) (2%) 178,067 (17.2%) Jun-16 27,482 2.6% (10.1%) 151,226 (19.4%) May-16 26,795 3.8% (14.1%) 123,744 (21.2%) Apr-16 25,814 (1.7%) (15.5%) 96,949 (23%) Mar-16 26,272 27.7% (24.5%) 71,135 (25.4%) Feb-16 20,570 (15.3%) (27.5%) 44,864 (25.8%) Jan-16 24,294 (6.4%) (24.4%) 24,294 (24.4%) Dec-15 25,759 (0%) (23.5%) 386,105 (13%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

AUO: Consolidated revenues, 3Q15 - 3Q16 (NT$m) Quarter Sales Q/Q Y/Y YTD Y/Y 3Q-16 86,017 7.4% (3.7%) 237,243 (14.3%) 2Q-16 80,091 12.6% (13.2%) 151,226 (19.4%) 1Q-16 71,135 (14.8%) (25.4%) 71,135 (25.4%) 4Q-15 83,442 (6.6%) (20.9%) 360,346 (11.7%) 3Q-15 89,299 (3.3%) (16.5%) 276,904 (8.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017