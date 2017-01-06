AUO revenues rise in December

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced that its December 2016 consolidated revenue came to NT$31.16 billion (US$947.18 million), up by 3% on month and 21% on year.
For the fourth quarter of 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$91.85 billion, up by 6.8% sequentially and 10.1% year-over-year, the LCD panel maker said. For the year ended December 31, 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$329.09 billion, down by 8.7% on year.
Shipments of large-size panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 9.76 million units in December 2016, up by 6.6% from the previous month. As for small- to medium-size panels, the shipments were approximately 12.61 million units, up by 9.2% on month.
For the fourth quarter of 2016, AUO shipped around 28.32 million large-sixe panels, decreasing 3.2% sequentially but increasing 2.6% on year. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter exceeded 35.74 million units, down by 5.9% on quarter but up by 7.0% on year.
For the full year of 2016, large-size panel shipments totaled around 110.48 million units, an increase of 4.6% from the previous year. Small- to medium-size panel shipments exceeded 153.97 million units, down by 10.9% year-over-year.
AUO: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
31,162
|
3%
|
21%
|
329,089
|
(8.7%)
Nov-16
|
30,242
|
(0.7%)
|
6.2%
|
297,927
|
(11%)
Oct-16
|
30,442
|
0.7%
|
4.3%
|
267,685
|
(12.6%)
Sep-16
|
30,223
|
4.4%
|
(3.8%)
|
237,243
|
(14.3%)
Aug-16
|
28,954
|
7.9%
|
(5.1%)
|
207,021
|
(15.7%)
Jul-16
|
26,841
|
(2.3%)
|
(2%)
|
178,067
|
(17.2%)
Jun-16
|
27,482
|
2.6%
|
(10.1%)
|
151,226
|
(19.4%)
May-16
|
26,795
|
3.8%
|
(14.1%)
|
123,744
|
(21.2%)
Apr-16
|
25,814
|
(1.7%)
|
(15.5%)
|
96,949
|
(23%)
Mar-16
|
26,272
|
27.7%
|
(24.5%)
|
71,135
|
(25.4%)
Feb-16
|
20,570
|
(15.3%)
|
(27.5%)
|
44,864
|
(25.8%)
Jan-16
|
24,294
|
(6.4%)
|
(24.4%)
|
24,294
|
(24.4%)
Dec-15
|
25,759
|
(0%)
|
(23.5%)
|
386,105
|
(13%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017
AUO: Consolidated revenues, 3Q15 - 3Q16 (NT$m)
Quarter
Sales
Q/Q
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
3Q-16
|
86,017
|
7.4%
|
(3.7%)
|
237,243
|
(14.3%)
2Q-16
|
80,091
|
12.6%
|
(13.2%)
|
151,226
|
(19.4%)
1Q-16
|
71,135
|
(14.8%)
|
(25.4%)
|
71,135
|
(25.4%)
4Q-15
|
83,442
|
(6.6%)
|
(20.9%)
|
360,346
|
(11.7%)
3Q-15
|
89,299
|
(3.3%)
|
(16.5%)
|
276,904
|
(8.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017