Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:46 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
AUO revenues rise in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced that its December 2016 consolidated revenue came to NT$31.16 billion (US$947.18 million), up by 3% on month and 21% on year.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$91.85 billion, up by 6.8% sequentially and 10.1% year-over-year, the LCD panel maker said. For the year ended December 31, 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$329.09 billion, down by 8.7% on year.

Shipments of large-size panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 9.76 million units in December 2016, up by 6.6% from the previous month. As for small- to medium-size panels, the shipments were approximately 12.61 million units, up by 9.2% on month.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, AUO shipped around 28.32 million large-sixe panels, decreasing 3.2% sequentially but increasing 2.6% on year. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter exceeded 35.74 million units, down by 5.9% on quarter but up by 7.0% on year.

For the full year of 2016, large-size panel shipments totaled around 110.48 million units, an increase of 4.6% from the previous year. Small- to medium-size panel shipments exceeded 153.97 million units, down by 10.9% year-over-year.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

31,162

3%

21%

329,089

(8.7%)

Nov-16

30,242

(0.7%)

6.2%

297,927

(11%)

Oct-16

30,442

0.7%

4.3%

267,685

(12.6%)

Sep-16

30,223

4.4%

(3.8%)

237,243

(14.3%)

Aug-16

28,954

7.9%

(5.1%)

207,021

(15.7%)

Jul-16

26,841

(2.3%)

(2%)

178,067

(17.2%)

Jun-16

27,482

2.6%

(10.1%)

151,226

(19.4%)

May-16

26,795

3.8%

(14.1%)

123,744

(21.2%)

Apr-16

25,814

(1.7%)

(15.5%)

96,949

(23%)

Mar-16

26,272

27.7%

(24.5%)

71,135

(25.4%)

Feb-16

20,570

(15.3%)

(27.5%)

44,864

(25.8%)

Jan-16

24,294

(6.4%)

(24.4%)

24,294

(24.4%)

Dec-15

25,759

(0%)

(23.5%)

386,105

(13%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

AUO: Consolidated revenues, 3Q15 - 3Q16 (NT$m)

AUO: Consolidated revenues, 3Q15 - 3Q16 (NT$m)

Quarter

Sales

Q/Q

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

3Q-16

86,017

7.4%

(3.7%)

237,243

(14.3%)

2Q-16

80,091

12.6%

(13.2%)

151,226

(19.4%)

1Q-16

71,135

(14.8%)

(25.4%)

71,135

(25.4%)

4Q-15

83,442

(6.6%)

(20.9%)

360,346

(11.7%)

3Q-15

89,299

(3.3%)

(16.5%)

276,904

(8.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: AUO revenues

Companies: AU Optronics

Realtime news

  • Innolux ships 10.15 large-size panels in December

    Displays - Stockwatch | 17min ago

  • Sharp plans to set up OLED line at Foxconn factory in China, says Nikkei

    Displays | 18min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link