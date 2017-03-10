Pegatron revenues up 14.47% on year in February

MOPS, March 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$75.231 billion (US$2.42 billion) for February 2017, representing a 15.61% drop on month and 14.47% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$164.38 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 1.66% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.24% and finished at NT$81.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 75,231 (15.6%) 14.5% 164,380 (1.7%) Jan-17 89,149 6.1% (12.1%) 89,149 (12.1%) Dec-16 84,014 (33.2%) (27.4%) 1,158,231 (4.6%) Nov-16 125,846 (16.6%) 8.8% 1,074,217 (2.2%) Oct-16 150,799 (0.2%) (14%) 948,371 (2.9%) Sep-16 151,034 82.8% (9.1%) 797,572 (0.5%) Aug-16 82,608 0.2% 9% 646,538 1.7% Jul-16 82,426 (11.7%) 22.6% 563,930 0.7% Jun-16 93,353 40.3% 33.3% 481,504 (2.3%) May-16 66,554 2.3% (5.7%) 388,151 (8.2%) Apr-16 65,077 (27.2%) (16.3%) 321,597 (8.6%) Mar-16 89,369 36% 2.8% 256,520 (6.5%) Feb-16 65,722 (35.2%) (5.1%) 167,152 (10.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017