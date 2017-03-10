Pegatron revenues up 14.47% on year in February

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$75.231 billion (US$2.42 billion) for February 2017, representing a 15.61% drop on month and 14.47% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$164.38 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 1.66% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.24% and finished at NT$81.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.
Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
75,231
|
(15.6%)
|
14.5%
|
164,380
|
(1.7%)
Jan-17
|
89,149
|
6.1%
|
(12.1%)
|
89,149
|
(12.1%)
Dec-16
|
84,014
|
(33.2%)
|
(27.4%)
|
1,158,231
|
(4.6%)
Nov-16
|
125,846
|
(16.6%)
|
8.8%
|
1,074,217
|
(2.2%)
Oct-16
|
150,799
|
(0.2%)
|
(14%)
|
948,371
|
(2.9%)
Sep-16
|
151,034
|
82.8%
|
(9.1%)
|
797,572
|
(0.5%)
Aug-16
|
82,608
|
0.2%
|
9%
|
646,538
|
1.7%
Jul-16
|
82,426
|
(11.7%)
|
22.6%
|
563,930
|
0.7%
Jun-16
|
93,353
|
40.3%
|
33.3%
|
481,504
|
(2.3%)
May-16
|
66,554
|
2.3%
|
(5.7%)
|
388,151
|
(8.2%)
Apr-16
|
65,077
|
(27.2%)
|
(16.3%)
|
321,597
|
(8.6%)
Mar-16
|
89,369
|
36%
|
2.8%
|
256,520
|
(6.5%)
Feb-16
|
65,722
|
(35.2%)
|
(5.1%)
|
167,152
|
(10.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017