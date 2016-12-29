Global Unichip opens new office in the Netherlands

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 December 2016]

IC design services provider Global Unichip has announced the opening of a new office in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in a move to actively expand its business in Europe.

Located at the World Trade Center in Amsterdam, the new office will be able to accommodate more employees and an upgrade of facilities, the Taiwan-based company said.

"Our transition to the World Trade Center represents a major investment that shows GUC's strategic initiative to work more closely with our European customers and the European semiconductor community," said company president Ken Chen. "In order to help our customers advance their innovation we need a strong base in Europe."

In other news, Global Unichip reported consolidated revenues of NT$958 million (US$29.6 million) for November 2016, up 44.9% on month and 86.2% on year. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through November increased 17.4% from a year earlier to NT$8.15 billion.

Global Unichip, partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has already received orders for 10nm FinFET NRE (non-recurring engineering) designs which are set to start generating revenues in the first half of 2017, according to market watchers.