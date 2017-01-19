Global shipments of OLED-equipped smartphones to exceed LCD ones in 2019, says DSCC

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan,; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Global shipments of smartphones equipped with OLED panels will exceed those of smartphones equipped with TFT-LCD panels in 2019, according to US- and Japan-based Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Annual global production capacity for OLED panels will grow from 7.5 million square meters in 2016 to 40.4 million square meters in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 52%, DSCC said. Samsung Display and LG Display together occupied 92% of the global OLED production capacity in 2016 and the share will drop to 63% in 2021, while the global share for all China-based OLED panel makers will rise from 6% in 2016 to 32% in 2021.

Global shipments of OLED panels will increase from 389 million units in 2016 to 1.34 billion units in 2021 of which 99% will be used in smartphones and 1% in VR (virtual reality) devices and smartwatches. iPhone will account for 20-35% of global shipments of OLED panels beginning 2017.

During 2016-2018, Samsung Display will be the globally largest producer of OLED panels, followed by LG Display and China-based BOE Technology.