TSMC 7nm ready for customer tape-outs in 2Q17, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has moved to qualify its more advanced 7nm FinFET technology, which will be ready for customer tape-outs in the second quarter of 2017, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

More than 15 customers including Xilinx and Nvidia are looking to adopt TSMC's 7nm process, which will target production for both mobile and high-performance computing applications, the report said. The foundry will be able to move the node to volume production in early 2018, the report indicated, without citing its source.

Qualcomm is among TSMC's potential 7nm customers as the fabless firm is likely to switch its Snapdragon chip orders to the foundry from Samsung, the report noted.

TSMC co-CEO Mark Liu remarked at the company's most-recent investors meeting that development of TSMC's 7nm technology is well on track and will be ready for risk production in the second quarter of 2017. TSMC is looking to have more than 20 customers for the 7nm process, and is on schedule for the node with volume production planned for 2018, according to Liu.

TSMC's upcoming investors meeting will take place on January 12.