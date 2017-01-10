TSMC 4Q16 revenues beat guidance

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) saw its fourth-quarter revenues increase 0.7% sequentially, beating its guidance of a 1-2% drop.

TSMC has announced consolidated revenues of NT$78.11 billion (US$2.45 billion) for December 2016, down about 16% on month but up 33.9% on year. Revenues for the fourth quarter climbed to a record high of NT$262.23 billion, beating the foundry's estimate of NT$255-258 billion given in mid-October.

TSMC's revenues for 2016 totaled NT$947.94 billion, rising 12.4% on year and hitting an annual high.

TSMC is scheduled to hold an investors conference on January 12 to reveal its profit results for the fourth quarter and 2016, and provide a business outlook for 2017.