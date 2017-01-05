Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 13:10 (GMT+8)
TSMC launches internal bribery probe
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has fired an engineer alleged to have taken bribes, and will continue an internal investigation into other bribe-taking allegations, according to the pure-play foundry.

TSMC responded to a Chinese-language weekly Mirror magazine report, which alleged that three employees in TSMC's testing department had accepted inappropriate "consulting" fees from the foundry's suppliers involving a US-based testing equipment firm, a South Korea-based probe card supplier and a Japan-based supplier of spring pins.

