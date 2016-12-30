Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 17:40 (GMT+8)
TSMC spends NT$26 billion on equipment
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 30 December 2016]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has spent a total of NT$26.06 billion (US$806.1 million) on machinery equipment from Applied Materials, ASML, FEL and Tokyo Electron, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

In other news, TSMC disclosed the company is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors meeting on January 12.

TSMC reported consolidated revenues of NT$93.03 billion for November 2016, up 46.7% on year and 2.1% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through November came to NT$869.83 billion, rising 10.8% from a year earlier.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between NT$255 billion and NT$258 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. The forecast is 1-2% lower than the prior quarter, but 25-27% higher than the same period in 2015. TSMC's revenues climbed to a record NT$260.41 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

