TSMC 2016 EPS reaches NT$12.89

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported record net profits of NT$334.25 billion (US$10.5 billion) for 2016 with EPS reaching NT$12.89. The EPS results outpaced market watchers' general outlook of between NT$12 and NT$12.50.

TSMC posted net profits of NT$100.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, also an all-time high, with EPS arriving at NT$3.86. Net profits for the quarter were 37.6% higher than those reported during the same period in 2015, and 3.6% over the prior quarter.

TSMC generated consolidated revenues of NT$262.23 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 0.7% on quarter and 32.3% on year. The results also beat the company's guidance of NT$255-258 billion. TSMC's revenues for all of the year totaled NT$947.94 billion, representing a 12.4% increase from 2015.

In US dollar terms, TSMC's revenues for fourth-quarter 2016 were US$8.25 billion rising 0.7% from the previous quarter and 32.3% a year ago. Revenues in US dollar terms for 2016 increased 10.6% to US$29.43 billion.

TSMC's gross margin and operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to 52.3% and 41.9%, respectively, which came in at the high end of the company's guidance given in October.

TSMC saw its gross margin climb 1.4pp to 50.1% in 2016, while operating margin grew 2pp on year to 39.9%.

Of TSMC's total wafer revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016, 16/20nm accounted for a combined 33%, the foundry noted. Advanced technologies (28nm and below) accounted for 57% of TSMC's total wafer revenues during the quarter.

In all of 2016, 16/20nm accounted for 28% of TSMC's total wafer revenues compared with 20% in 2015. Advanced technologies accounted for a combined 54% of the foundry's overall wafer revenues in 2016, up from 48% in 2015.

Sales generated from the communication sector grew as a proportion of total wafer revenues to 66% in the fourth quarter, while the computer segment was flat at 8% on quarter. The consumer and industrial/standard segments as a proportion of revenues slid 5pp and 1pp, respectively, to 6% and 20%.

Revenues from customers based in North America accounted for 69% of TSMC's total wafer revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with 68% in the prior quarter, while Asia Pacific-based customers as a proportion of revenues reached 11%, down from 15% in the third quarter. Meanwhile, revenues from TSMC's China-based customers accounted for 8% of revenues in the fourth quarter, compared with 6% in the previous quarter.

TSMC also revealed its days-of-inventory (DOI) fell to 41 days in the fourth quarter from 44 days in the third, due mainly to "reduction in work-in-process as a result of strong 16nm wafer shipments." The DOI for fourth-quarter 2016 also went below the 62 days a year ago.

TSMC spent US$3.53 billion on capex in the fourth quarter, said the company, adding that capex for all of 2016 reached a record NT$10.19 billion.