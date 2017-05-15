ASRock expects strong 2017

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

ASRock saw its first-quarter EPS reach NT$0.82 (US$0.03), the highest quarterly record for the past two years and the company’s sales in the second quarter are expected to achieve further growth thanks to stable orders for IPC and server products despite seasonality.

With ASRock’s growing performance, the company’s annual EPS for 2017 is expected to have a chance to reach NT$4.

ASRock shipped around one million motherboards in the first quarter with consolidated revenues at NT$1.96 billion, up 6.6% on year, net profits at NT$94.47 million, up over 23% on year and gross margins at 21.34%, a growth from fourth-quarter-2016’s 15.89%.

In 2016, ASRock’s annual motherboard shipments were less than four million units and EPS were only NT$1.39. However, the company’s motherboard shipments will have a chance to return above four million units.

The company IPC motherboard products have already started enjoying profits since 2015 and its server products are also expected to contribute income by the end of 2017 thanks to increasing orders from clients in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and China.

ASRock’s traditional motherboard business contributed around 85% of the company’s revenues in the first quarter of 2016, but the percentage is expected to drop to 65-70% by the end of 2017, while the IPC product line will generate around 25% and the server product lines around 10%.