2 China makers to expand AlGaInP LED chip capacities

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers San'an Optoelectronics and Xiamen Changelight will expand production capacities for AlGaInP LED chips by adding 19 and 20 MOCVD sets respectively, according to industry sources.

Each company will expand monthly production capacity by 100,000-150,000 4-inch AlGaInP epitaxial wafers, the sources said.

The capacity expansion is meant to meet fast growing demand for AlGaInP LED chips used in fine pixel pitch LED displays, surveillance systems and infrared LED biometric sensing devices, such as those for facial and iris recognition, the sources noted.

The companies' capacity expansion is motivated more by fast increasing demand for fine pixel pitch displays in the China market than use in facial and iris recognition, the sources indicated. This is because Osram Opto Semiconductors and Taiwan-based Epistar have dominated most patents concerning AlGaInP LED chips, rendering it difficult for San'an and Changelight to enter consumer electronics supply chains, the sources noted.