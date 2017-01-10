Everlight, Epistar see decreased December revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.535 billion (US$79.2 million) for December, decreasing 4.44% sequentially and 1.71% on year, while LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has disclosed its consolidated revenues for the month slipped 3.26% sequentially and 4.32% on year to NT$2.066 billion.

Everlight posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.6 billion for fourth-quarter 2016, increasing 0.36% sequentially and 2.15% on year, and those of NT$29.272 billion for 2016 rose 1.57% on year.

Epistar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$6.334 billion for the fourth quarter, dipping 3.92% sequentially but rising 7.01% on year, and those of NT$25.539 billion for 2016 increased 0.11% on year.

Everlight said it has nearly 30% of consolidated revenues coming from LED lighting, 20-25% from backlighting, 15-20% from infrared and ultraviolet products, about 30% from smartphone, automotive and large-size fine pixel pitch applications.

Mainly due to 2017 Lunar New Year holidays in late January and early February, most orders recently received by Epistar are those with short-term shipments, the company noted. Epistar expects demand to rebound after the holidays.

2 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Everlight Electronics Epistar Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Dec-16 2,535 (1.7%) Nov-16 2,653 4.5% 2,136 17.8% Oct-16 2,411 3.9% 2,132 9.5% Sep-16 2,565 3% 2,196 2.3% Aug-16 2,742 17.4% 2,216 15.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017