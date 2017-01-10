Everlight, Epistar see decreased December revenues

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.535 billion (US$79.2 million) for December, decreasing 4.44% sequentially and 1.71% on year, while LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has disclosed its consolidated revenues for the month slipped 3.26% sequentially and 4.32% on year to NT$2.066 billion.
Everlight posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.6 billion for fourth-quarter 2016, increasing 0.36% sequentially and 2.15% on year, and those of NT$29.272 billion for 2016 rose 1.57% on year.
Epistar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$6.334 billion for the fourth quarter, dipping 3.92% sequentially but rising 7.01% on year, and those of NT$25.539 billion for 2016 increased 0.11% on year.
Everlight said it has nearly 30% of consolidated revenues coming from LED lighting, 20-25% from backlighting, 15-20% from infrared and ultraviolet products, about 30% from smartphone, automotive and large-size fine pixel pitch applications.
Mainly due to 2017 Lunar New Year holidays in late January and early February, most orders recently received by Epistar are those with short-term shipments, the company noted. Epistar expects demand to rebound after the holidays.
2 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Everlight Electronics
Epistar
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Dec-16
|
2,535
|
(1.7%)
|
|
Nov-16
|
2,653
|
4.5%
|
2,136
|
17.8%
|
Oct-16
|
2,411
|
3.9%
|
2,132
|
9.5%
|
Sep-16
|
2,565
|
3%
|
2,196
|
2.3%
|
Aug-16
|
2,742
|
17.4%
|
2,216
|
15.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017