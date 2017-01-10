Taipei, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Everlight, Epistar see decreased December revenues
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.535 billion (US$79.2 million) for December, decreasing 4.44% sequentially and 1.71% on year, while LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has disclosed its consolidated revenues for the month slipped 3.26% sequentially and 4.32% on year to NT$2.066 billion.

Everlight posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.6 billion for fourth-quarter 2016, increasing 0.36% sequentially and 2.15% on year, and those of NT$29.272 billion for 2016 rose 1.57% on year.

Epistar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$6.334 billion for the fourth quarter, dipping 3.92% sequentially but rising 7.01% on year, and those of NT$25.539 billion for 2016 increased 0.11% on year.

Everlight said it has nearly 30% of consolidated revenues coming from LED lighting, 20-25% from backlighting, 15-20% from infrared and ultraviolet products, about 30% from smartphone, automotive and large-size fine pixel pitch applications.

Mainly due to 2017 Lunar New Year holidays in late January and early February, most orders recently received by Epistar are those with short-term shipments, the company noted. Epistar expects demand to rebound after the holidays.

2 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Everlight Electronics

Epistar

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Dec-16

2,535

(1.7%)

 

  

Nov-16

2,653

4.5%

2,136

17.8%

Oct-16

2,411

3.9%

2,132

9.5%

Sep-16

2,565

3%

2,196

2.3%

Aug-16

2,742

17.4%

2,216

15.4%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

