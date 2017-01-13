Fab investment surging in China, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 13 January 2017]

From 2004 through 2014, over US$70 billion was spent on semiconductor equipment and materials in China, according to SEMI. Over this period, assembly and packaging infrastructure showed particular growth and development as both overseas and China-headquartered companies increased manufacturing capacity and capabilities there. China now captures about one-third of the annual global spend for assembly and packaging equipment, SEMI indicated.

While a number of important fabs were established over 2004-2014, the installed fab capacity in China represented less than 10% of the worldwide total by the end of 2014 with China-based manufacturers lagging overseas counterparts in leading-edge fab process capabilities, SEMI identified. Overseas companies currently operate some of the most advanced fabs in China, as strong demand and the rising prominence of China-based electronics OEMs were critical factors in attracting foreign semiconductor companies to set up facilities locally.

In 2014, the China central government issued guidelines to support and promote the creation and development of an indigenous IC industry in China. The national guidelines directed the development of China's semiconductor industry so manufacturing capabilities across the supply chain would reach leading-edge capabilities comparable to international levels. The China government now considers the IC industry as a strategic, fundamental and leading industry, SEMI said.

The guidelines included specific policies for the creation of investment funds to boost China's IC industry. With these policies and investment funds in place, there has been a surge in fab investment activity in China, and fab projects that are already announced and upcoming in the near future will be key drivers for the global semiconductor equipment market over the next several years, according to SEMI.

SEMI disclosed it is tracking 20 new fab projects, and there is potential for more, in China; unlike previous fab investments, China company/investment funds (champions) will be the key drivers behind these projects. Fab equipment related spending in China could be propelled to over US$10 billion or more per year by 2018, and remain at the level over several years, SEMI said.

Spending in foundry and memory segments and for 200mm fabs is forecast to be strong, SEMI noted. For 200mm fabs, the investment activity is driven in part by rising domestic demand for mature nodes and the government's plan to increase IC self-sufficiency rates. In contrast to recent years where investments by overseas companies represented a majority of the fab investments in China, China "champions" are now emerging as the dominant investment drivers, likely representing over two-thirds of the fab investment activities by 2019 and beyond, SEMI identified.

As these investments will unfold over the coming years, China will be faced with several challenges that could impact the timing for execution of some of these projects. China-based IC companies, and their local supply chains, will likely encounter challenges in terms of IP protection, access to talent, and may overly rely on government support initiatives and funding. These companies will need to establish solid business models and core competencies to "go global" and to avoid competing on pricing only.

While acknowledging these challenges, it is evident that China will be a critically important market for companies throughout the semiconductor industry supply chain as there is no shortage of capital for semiconductor fab projects, SEMI said. Global supply chain players need to be in position to partner and collaborate with companies in China if they expect to take advantage of the expected fab investment surge.