SEMI sees record fab spending for 2017, 2018

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 15 June 2017]

SEMI has predicted record spending for fab construction and fab equipment in 2017 and 2018. Korea, Taiwan and China will all see large investments, and spending in Europe will also increase significantly.

In 2017, over US$49 billion will be spent on equipment alone, a record for the semiconductor industry, SEMI said. Spending on new fab construction is projected to reach over US$8 billion, the second largest year on record. Records will shatter again in 2018, when equipment spending will pass US$54 billion, and new fab construction spending is forecast at an all-time high of US$10 billion, according to SEMI.

These unprecedented high numbers are not only driven by a handful of well-known, established companies, but also by several new China-based companies entering the scene with large budgets, SEMI indicated. An increase in overall fab spending (construction and equipment together) of 54% on year in China is expected. Total spending rose from US$3.5 billion in 2016 to US$5.4 billion in 2017, and then to US$8.6 billion in 2018, another 60% on year.

Some of these China-based companies are well known, such as Hua Li Microelectronics or SMIC (top investors in 2017 and 2018), though newcomers in the arena, including Yangtze Memory Technology, Fujian Jin Hua Semiconductor, Tsinghua Unigroup, Tacoma Semiconductor, and Hefei Chang Xin Memory, will add to the spending surge.

Korea leads both years of the forecast period, with spending of US$14.6 billion in 2017 and US$15.1 billion in 2018, SEMI said. In 2017, Taiwan is projected to be the second-largest spending region on equipment, but China will take over second place in 2018 as it equips the many new fabs being built in 2016 and 2017.

Americas is in fourth place, projected to spend US$5.2 billion in 2017 and US$5.5 billion in 2018, SEMI said. Japan will come in fifth, spending US$5.1 billion in 2017 and US$5.3 billion in 2018. Although the Europe/Mideast region is in sixth place with relatively modest investments of US$3.8 billion in 2017, this represents remarkable growth for the region, 71% more than in 2016; and the region will bump spending another 20% in 2018 (to US$4.6 billion).

This exciting growth cycle could continue well beyond 2018, SEMI believes. Record fab construction spending of US$10 billion for 2018 means new fabs will need to be equipped at least a year down the road, leading to high expectations for good business beyond the current two-year forecast period.