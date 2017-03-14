Semicon China 2017 kicks off with nearly 900 exhibitors

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

SEMICON China 2017 is taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from March 14-16. SEMI expects over 60,000 attendees at the annual trade show that will feature nearly 900 exhibitors occupying about 3,000 booths.

For six years in a row, SEMICON China has been the world's largest and most influential trade show for the semiconductor industry, SEMI identified.

SEMI indicated on March 14, keynotes at SEMICON China include SMIC chairman of the Board Zhou Zixue, ASE Group director and COO Tien Wu, ASML president and CEO Peter Wennink, Intel VP Jun He, Lam Research CEO Martin Anstice, TEL CTO Sekiguchi Akihisa and imec president and CEO Luc Van den hove.

SEMICON China 2017 will feature six exhibition floor theme pavilions: IC Manufacturing, LED and sapphire, semiconductor materials, MEMS, touch (panel display), and OLED. A series of technology forums will also be held at the trade show, including a new one named "Automotive Forum."

China is set to be third for regional fab equipment spending in 2017, and will move up to second place in 2018 as its spending will surge 55% to US$10 billion from US$6.7 billion in the prior year, according to SEMI.

Worldwide fab equipment spending is expected to exceed US$46 billion reaching an all-time high in 2017, said SEMI. The record may break again in 2018, with spending close to the US$50 billion mark.