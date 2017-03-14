Global semiconductor equipment sales increase 13% in 2016, says SEMI

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled US$41.24 billion in 2016, up 13% from US$36.53 billion in 2015, according to SEMI. Total equipment bookings were 24% higher than in 2015.

Spending rates increased for Rest of World (primarily Southeast Asia), China, Taiwan, Europe and South Korea while the new equipment markets in North America and Japan contracted, said SEMI.

Taiwan claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment for the fifth year in a row with US$12.23 billion in equipment sales, while South Korea remained the second largest market for the second year in a row, SEMI indicated.

The market in China increased 32% in 2016, surpassing both Japan and North America to become the third largest market, SEMI noted. The 2016 equipment markets in Japan and North America fell to fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The global other front-end segment decreased 5% in 2016, while the wafer processing equipment market segment increased 14%, according to SEMI. Meanwhile, total test equipment sales grew 11% in 2016 while the assembly and packaging segment surged 20%.