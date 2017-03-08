Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018, says SEMI

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Fab equipment spending is expected to reach an industry all-time record, more than US$46 billion in 2017, according to SEMI. The record is expected to be broken again in 2018, nearing the US$50 billion mark.

China will be third for regional spending in 2017, although China's annual growth is minimal in 2017 (about 1%) as many of the new fab projects are in the construction phase, SEMI said. China is busy constructing 14 new fabs in 2017, and these new fabs will be equipping in 2018, SEMI noted. China's annual spending growth rate in 2018 will be over 55% (more than US$10 billion), and ranking in second place for worldwide spending in 2018.

In total for 2017, China is equipping 48 fabs with equipment spending of US$6.7 billion; looking ahead to 2018, SEMI predicts that 49 fabs to be equipped, with spending of about US$10 billion.

Other regions also show solid growth rates. Europe/Mideast and Korea are expected to make the largest leaps in 2017 with on-year growth of 47% and 45%, respectively. Meanwhile, Japan will increase spending by 28%, followed by the Americas with 21% growth, according to SEMI.