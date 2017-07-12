Global semiconductor equipment sales set to reach record high in 2017, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Worldwide sales of new semiconductor manufacturing equipment are projected to increase 19.8% to total US$49.4 billion in 2017, marking the first time that the semiconductor equipment market has exceeded the market high of US$47.7 billion set in 2000, according to SEMI.

In 2018, 7.7% growth is expected, resulting in another record-breaking year, totaling US$53.2 billion for the global semiconductor equipment market, said SEMI.

Wafer processing equipment is anticipated to increase 21.7% in 2017 to total US$39.8 billion, SEMI indicated. The other front-end segment, which consists of fab facilities equipment, wafer manufacturing and mask/reticle equipment, will increase 25.6% to US$2.3 billion.

The assembly and packaging equipment segment is projected to grow by 12.8% to $3.4 billion in 2017 while semiconductor test equipment is forecast to increase by 6.4% to a total of US$3.9 billion this year, SEMI said.

In 2017, South Korea will be the largest equipment market for the first time, according to SEMI. After maintaining the top spot for five years, Taiwan will place second, while China will come in third.

SEMI continued that all regions tracked will experience growth, with the exception of Rest of World (primarily Southeast Asia). South Korea will lead in growth with 68.7%, followed by Europe at 58.6%, and North America at 16.3%.

SEMI forecast that in 2018, equipment sales in China will climb the most, 61.4%, to a total of US$11.0 billion, following 5.9% growth in 2017. In 2018, South Korea, Taiwan and China are forecast to remain the top three markets, with South Korea maintaining the top spot to total US$13.4 billion. China is forecast to become the second largest market at US$11.0 billion, while equipment sales to Taiwan are expected to reach US$10.9 billion, SEMI said.