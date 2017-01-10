Taipei, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 17:33 (GMT+8)
Fab toolmaker Gudeng posts record 2016 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Taiwan-based Gudeng Precision Industrial, a semiconductor front-end equipment manufacturer mainly specializing in mask solution products and wafer handling equipment, saw its 2016 revenues increase 12.5% on year to a record high of NT$2.175 billion (US$68.1 million).

Gudeng has reported December revenues of NT$248 million, up 14.1% sequentially and 15.6% on year. Revenues for December 2016 were also a record high.

New wafer carrier orders from China are set to boost Gudeng's revenues and profits in 2017. The company has reportedly secured wafer carrier orders for more than 10 fabs located in China.

