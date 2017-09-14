Taipei, Friday, September 15, 2017 12:06 (GMT+8)
Fab equipment spending to increase 37% in 2017, says SEMI
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Fab equipment spending for 2017 is forecast to increase 37% to reach a record high of about US$55 billion, according to SEMI.

The last record spending was in 2011 with about US$40 billion, said SEMI, adding that the spending in 2017 is now expected to top that by about US$15 billion.

Out of the 296 front-end facilities and lines tracked by SEMI, 30 of them will come with over US$500 million in fab equipment spending, SEMI indicated. The largest equipment spending region is Korea, which increases to about US$19.5 billion in spending for 2017 from the US$8.5 billion reported in 2016. This represents 130% growth year-over-year, SEMI said.

Samsung is expected to more than double its fab equipment spending in 2017 to US$16-17 billion for front-end equipment, SEMI noted. Other memory companies are also forecast to make major spending increases, accounting for a total of US$30 billion in memory-related spending for the year.

Other market segments, such as foundry (US$17.8 billion), MPU (US$3 billion), logic (US$1.8 billion), and discrete with power and LED (US$1.8 billion), will also invest huge amounts on equipment, SEMI said.

Fab equipment spending will increase another 5% in 2018 to another record high of about US$58 billion, according to SEMI.

Korea will remain the largest spending region in 2018 with US$15 billion in spending, while China will move up to second place with spending surging 66% on year to US$12.5 billion, SEMI said. Double-digit growth is also projected for Americas, Japan, and Europe/Mideast, while other regions growth is projected to remain below 10%.

In both 2017 and 2018, Samsung will drive the largest level in fab spending the industry has ever seen, SEMI noted. While a single company can dominate spending trends, a single region, China, can also surge ahead and significantly impact spending. SEMI tracks 62 active construction projects in 2017 and 42 projects for 2018, with many of these in China.

