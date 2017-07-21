Demand for 3-axis stabilizers spurred by live webcast spree

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

The increasing popularity of live streaming services on social networking sites and online video platforms has prompted mobile phone vendors to keep upgrading the photographing performance of their products. This has fueled the demand for high-end phone camera lenses and modules, as well as peripheral devices including 3-axis stabilizers that particularly boast great sales potential, according to market sources.

The sources said that against the growing homogeneity of mobile phones, brand vendors have set camera performance as a focal point of product differentiation. For instance, South Korea's Samsung, Taiwan's HTC and China's OPPO have highlighted the functions of built-in cameras when marketing their Galaxy S8 series, U11 and R11 models, respectively. In the same efforts, Huawei has teamed up with Leica, and Nokia has partnered with Car Zeiss.

While outstanding functions of built-in cameras will become a major selling point for smartphones amid the vigorous development of live webcast and social media, demands are also picking up for peripheral products such as external lenses, selfie sticks, panoramic cameras, and 3-axis stabilizers, with some of them having formed their own ecosystems, market observers said.

Among them, 3-axis stabilizers are likely to become a new star product. The market for the devices, however, remains in a chaotic state, with their applications, quality, pricings and cost performance ratios vary greatly. Most makers in the line are now operating on a small to medium scale, with no leading players emerging to steer the development of the industry and the market, observers claimed.

They said that whoever can outperform peers in usage convenience, power charging and cost performance ratio of 3-axis stabilizers will be able to grab a leading position in the market, win consumer recognition for their products, and steer the market toward a healthy development.