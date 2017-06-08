TSMC names new president for North America operation

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has announced the promotion of a veteran executive, Dave Keller to president of TSMC North America. Rick Cassidy remains as CEO of TSMC North America.

As president, Keller is responsible for managing the North America business, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC and accounted for over 60% of TSMC’s 2016 sales of US$29.4 billion. Cassidy, in his role as CEO, will be strategic in guiding the North America organization on its technical, financial and human resources matters, the company said.

Keller joined TSMC in 1997 and has three decades of semiconductor industry experience. Prior to TSMC, he held executive sales and marketing positions at Fairchild Semiconductor Company and National Semiconductor. After joining TSMC North America as director of account management, he was promoted to VP of business management in 2001; senior VP of business management in 2009; and executive VP of TSMC North America in 2015. Keller holds a BSEE from North Dakota State University and MBA from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.

"We are very fortunate to have both Dave and Rick at TSMC,” said TSMC president and co-CEO, Mark Liu. "Their deep relationships with our customers, and decades of experience and knowledge in the semiconductor and foundry industry is extremely valuable. They will undoubtedly be most effective in further strengthening our relationships with customers and continue to grow our business."