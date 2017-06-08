Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:43 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
TSMC names new president for North America operation
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has announced the promotion of a veteran executive, Dave Keller to president of TSMC North America. Rick Cassidy remains as CEO of TSMC North America.

As president, Keller is responsible for managing the North America business, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSMC and accounted for over 60% of TSMC’s 2016 sales of US$29.4 billion. Cassidy, in his role as CEO, will be strategic in guiding the North America organization on its technical, financial and human resources matters, the company said.

Keller joined TSMC in 1997 and has three decades of semiconductor industry experience. Prior to TSMC, he held executive sales and marketing positions at Fairchild Semiconductor Company and National Semiconductor. After joining TSMC North America as director of account management, he was promoted to VP of business management in 2001; senior VP of business management in 2009; and executive VP of TSMC North America in 2015. Keller holds a BSEE from North Dakota State University and MBA from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.

"We are very fortunate to have both Dave and Rick at TSMC,” said TSMC president and co-CEO, Mark Liu. "Their deep relationships with our customers, and decades of experience and knowledge in the semiconductor and foundry industry is extremely valuable. They will undoubtedly be most effective in further strengthening our relationships with customers and continue to grow our business."

Realtime news

  • ASMedia Technology expects 1H17 revenues to hike 80% on year

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Asustek to launch ZenFone 4 smartphones at end of July

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • CPT ships 25.3 million small- to medium-size panels in May

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Sharp, Foxconn Electronics reportedly to set up 10.5G, 6G panel factories in US, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 3h 44min ago

  • June prices for 40- to 43-inch, 55-inch TV panels to drop, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | 3h 45min ago

  • TSMC 5nm chip production to take place in southern Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • Auras Technology expects 2017 revenue proportion of 30% for notebook-use thermal modules

    Before Going to Press | 3h 48min ago

  • Young Light showcasing displays at Digital Signage Japan

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • Neo Solar Power May revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 3h 52min ago

  • Creative Technology lands orders for Sound BlasterX 720 from Taiwan vendors

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • Packaging can extend physical limits of semiconductors, says TSMC chair

    Before Going to Press | 3h 55min ago

  • Foxlink plans to set up factory in India

    Before Going to Press | 3h 56min ago

  • IC Insights cuts long-term IoT semiconductor forecast

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Wistron, Inventec May notebook shipments up on month

    Before Going to Press | 4h ago

  • CHPT revenues hit record for 3rd straight month

    Before Going to Press | 4h 1min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link