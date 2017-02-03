TSMC spends NT$13 billion on equipment

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has disclosed 17 separate purchases of equipment and factory construction.

TSMC spent a total of NT$13.31 billion (US$428.87 million) on manufacturing and facility equipment, and factory construction from companies including Allis Electric, Applied Materials, Chen Yuan, DAS Environmental Expert, D-Tek Technology, Ebara, Edwards, Jetwell Computer, Kinmax Technology, Lam Research International, Marketech International, M+W High Tech Projects Taiwan, Rorze Technology, Screen Semiconductor Solutions, TASA Construction, Ultratech and United Integrated Services.

TSMC expects its capex for 2017 to be around US$10 billion compared with US$10.19 billion in 2016.