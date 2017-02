TSMC subscribes to Apple bonds

MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

TSMC has spent a total of US$11.4 million to acquire corporate bonds issued by Apple, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). The bonds are priced at US$100.21 per unit.

TSMC disclosed it will buy 113,800 corporate bonds from Apple from February 22, 2019 to February 9, 2024. The move is part of TSMC's fixed income investments, the pure-play foundry said.