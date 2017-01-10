MSI reports revenues for December 2016

Micro-Star International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.419 billion (US$263.65 million) for December 2016, representing a 3.66% drop on month and 9.7% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$102.187 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 19.79% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Micro-Star International totaled NT$85.304 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.47% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -2.05% and finished at NT$74.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 9, 2017.
MSI: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
8,419
|
(3.7%)
|
9.7%
|
102,187
|
19.8%
Nov-16
|
8,739
|
(6.9%)
|
1.7%
|
93,768
|
20.8%
Oct-16
|
9,382
|
(14.6%)
|
19.9%
|
85,028
|
23.2%
Sep-16
|
10,984
|
7.4%
|
27.8%
|
75,646
|
23.6%
Aug-16
|
10,224
|
22.6%
|
39.2%
|
64,663
|
22.9%
Jul-16
|
8,338
|
(4.4%)
|
26.2%
|
54,439
|
20.3%
Jun-16
|
8,719
|
22.6%
|
25.6%
|
46,102
|
19.2%
May-16
|
7,113
|
5.2%
|
26.5%
|
37,382
|
17.8%
Apr-16
|
6,760
|
(17.6%)
|
15.3%
|
30,270
|
16%
Mar-16
|
8,205
|
21%
|
20.2%
|
23,509
|
16.2%
Feb-16
|
6,783
|
(20.4%)
|
19.3%
|
15,305
|
14.1%
Jan-16
|
8,522
|
11%
|
10.3%
|
8,522
|
10.3%
Dec-15
|
7,675
|
(10.7%)
|
12.9%
|
85,304
|
0.5%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017