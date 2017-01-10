MSI reports revenues for December 2016

MOPS, January 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Micro-Star International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.419 billion (US$263.65 million) for December 2016, representing a 3.66% drop on month and 9.7% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$102.187 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 19.79% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Micro-Star International totaled NT$85.304 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.47% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -2.05% and finished at NT$74.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 9, 2017.

MSI: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 8,419 (3.7%) 9.7% 102,187 19.8% Nov-16 8,739 (6.9%) 1.7% 93,768 20.8% Oct-16 9,382 (14.6%) 19.9% 85,028 23.2% Sep-16 10,984 7.4% 27.8% 75,646 23.6% Aug-16 10,224 22.6% 39.2% 64,663 22.9% Jul-16 8,338 (4.4%) 26.2% 54,439 20.3% Jun-16 8,719 22.6% 25.6% 46,102 19.2% May-16 7,113 5.2% 26.5% 37,382 17.8% Apr-16 6,760 (17.6%) 15.3% 30,270 16% Mar-16 8,205 21% 20.2% 23,509 16.2% Feb-16 6,783 (20.4%) 19.3% 15,305 14.1% Jan-16 8,522 11% 10.3% 8,522 10.3% Dec-15 7,675 (10.7%) 12.9% 85,304 0.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017