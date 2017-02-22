Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
Taiwan makers to ship 1.2 million VR HMD devices in 2017, says MIC
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Taiwan's shipments of VR head-mounted display (HMD) devices, including ODM models, are expected to reach 1.2 million units in 2017, according to Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC).

Global shipments of VR HMD devices are expected to total 10.6 million units valued US$1.31 billion in 2017 compared to eight million units valued at US$930 million shipped a year earlier, MIC said.

Taiwan-based ODMs, including Quanta Computer, Pegatron and Foxconn Electronics will benefit from the growing global VR device shipments, according to an udn.com report.

Quanta has landed orders for the second-generation Oculus VR devices, as well as Microsoft's entry-level VR HMD devices, indicated the report.

Foxconn and Pegatron are the two ODMs for production of Sony's PS gaming machines, which eventually will help the two makers to land PS VR orders, indicated the report.

