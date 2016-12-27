Zhen Ding, other PCB makers stepping into production of substrate-like PCB products, says paper

EDN, December 27; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

PCB and FPCB maker Zhen Ding Technology Holding has stepped into the development of substrate-like PCB (SLP) products in order to cope with demand from smartphone vendors, particularly Apple, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Revenues generated from SLP products will account for a single-digit ratio to Zhen Ding's total sales initially. But the ratio is likely to expand if other vendors also begin to adopt SLP products, said the report.

Zhen Ding posted revenues of NT$73.468 billion (US$2.277 billion) in the first 11 months of 2016, down 8.4% from a year earlier.

Substrate maker Kinsus Interconnect Technology and HDI board suppliers including Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing and Unitech Printed Circuit Board are likely to step into the SLP sector, added the report.