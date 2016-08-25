Taiwan PCB production value to rise 8.8% in 3Q16, says IEK

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 August 2016]

The production value of PCB products rolled out by Taiwan-based makers in China and Taiwan is expected to grow 8.8% sequentially to NT$144.2 billion (US$4.54 billion) in the third quarter of 2016, according to the Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) of Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

New models released by smartphone vendors including Apple, Huawei, Samsung and Xiaomi will lead to the sequential increase in production value of PCBs produced by Taiwan-based companies in China and Taiwan during the third quarter, said IEK. The production value for third-quarter 2016 will fall 2.9% on year, however.

Production value for the second quarter came to NT$132.5 billion, up 4.2% on quarter. IEK credited the sequential growth to seasonal factors, as well as several firms' focus on non-handset applications.

For all of 2016, the production value of PCBs produced by Taiwan-based companies in China and Taiwan will decline 3.6% on year, due to unfavorable economic conditions and generally weak end-market demand, IEK said.

Many Taiwan-based PCB firms engaged in the supply chain of Apple have experienced on-year revenue decreases since 2016, according to market observers. Zhen Ding Technology Holding and Flexium Interconnect, for example, have both reported lower profits for the first half of 2016 compared to a year ago.