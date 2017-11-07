Kinsus posts record October revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

IC substrate supplier Kinsus Interconnect Technology saw its October revenues climb to a record high of NT$2.48 billion (US$82.3 million).

Kinsus' revenues for October 2017 represented increases of 26.4% on year and 10.3% sequentially. Revenues for the first 10 months of 2017 totaled NT$18.53 billion, down 4.7% from a year earlier.

A ramp-up of shipments for substrate-like PCBs, as well as rising shipments for handset chips, GPUs, power amplifiers, power management ICs and memory chips, led to Kinsus' revenue growth in October, according to market watchers.

Kinsus is expected to see its fourth-quarter revenues increase over 15% sequentially to record-high levels, the watchers said. Meanwhile, Kinsus' PCB joint venture with Pegatron, Fuyang Technology, swung to profits in October making another positive contribution to the IC substrate maker's overall profitability in the fourth quarter.