Kinsus 4Q17 revenues to rise by up to 20%, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

IC substrate maker Kinsus Interconnect Technology is expected to enjoy an up to 20% sequential increase in fourth-quarter 2017 revenues, driven mainly by a ramp-up of orders for substrate-like PCBs, according to a Taipei-based Central News Agency (CNA) report.

A pick-up in substrate orders from a US-based graphics chip vendor, as well as stable growth in demand from China's smartphone chip providers, will also boost Kinsus' revenues during the fourth quarter of 2017, the report quoted market watchers as saying. Revenues at Kinsus are forecast to surpass NT$7 billion (US$231.8 million) in the quarter.

Kinsus has reported consolidated revenues increased 25% sequentially to NT$6.15 billion in the third quarter of 2017. Revenues for the first three quarters of the year totaled NT$16.04 billion, down 8.2% from the same period in 2016.

  • Asustek, Gigabyte reorganization efforts to bear fruit in 1Q18

    IT + CE | 1h 52min ago

