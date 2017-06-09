Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
Compeq posts revenue growth in May
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 June 2017]

PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.52 billion (US$116.6 million) for May 2017, up 1.7% sequentially and 8.9% on year.

Compeq's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$18.19 billion, rising 16.1% from a year earlier.

Compeq said previously revenues will stay flat in the second quarter of 2017 before staging a rebound in the third quarter. First-quarter revenues totaled NT$11.215 billion (US$371.21 million), down 21.1% on quarter but up 19.5% on year.

Compeq generated net profits of NT$398 million in the first quarter of 2017, down 54.1% sequentially but up about 52% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.33.

Compeq posted revenues of NT$45.52 billion in 2016, up 2.6% on year and hitting a record high for the fourth consecutive year. Net profits for 2016, however, fell 43.3% from a year earlier to NT$1.63 billion with EPS coming to NT$1.36.

Compeq: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

3,515

1.7%

8.9%

18,185

16.1%

Apr-17

3,456

(5.8%)

13.5%

14,671

18%

Mar-17

3,667

(0.3%)

20.3%

11,215

19.4%

Feb-17

3,676

(5.1%)

39.4%

7,548

19%

Jan-17

3,872

(18.8%)

4.5%

3,872

4.5%

Dec-16

4,766

(1%)

30.7%

45,515

2.6%

Nov-16

4,814

3.8%

(5.1%)

40,749

(0%)

Oct-16

4,635

(0.8%)

(7.7%)

35,936

0.8%

Sep-16

4,673

8.9%

0.1%

31,300

2.2%

Aug-16

4,290

18.2%

3.6%

26,628

2.5%

Jul-16

3,628

19.1%

(2.7%)

22,338

2.3%

Jun-16

3,047

(5.6%)

(5.5%)

18,709

3.4%

May-16

3,227

6%

6%

15,662

5.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

