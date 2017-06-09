Compeq posts revenue growth in May

PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.52 billion (US$116.6 million) for May 2017, up 1.7% sequentially and 8.9% on year.
Compeq's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$18.19 billion, rising 16.1% from a year earlier.
Compeq said previously revenues will stay flat in the second quarter of 2017 before staging a rebound in the third quarter. First-quarter revenues totaled NT$11.215 billion (US$371.21 million), down 21.1% on quarter but up 19.5% on year.
Compeq generated net profits of NT$398 million in the first quarter of 2017, down 54.1% sequentially but up about 52% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.33.
Compeq posted revenues of NT$45.52 billion in 2016, up 2.6% on year and hitting a record high for the fourth consecutive year. Net profits for 2016, however, fell 43.3% from a year earlier to NT$1.63 billion with EPS coming to NT$1.36.
Compeq: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
3,515
|
1.7%
|
8.9%
|
18,185
|
16.1%
Apr-17
|
3,456
|
(5.8%)
|
13.5%
|
14,671
|
18%
Mar-17
|
3,667
|
(0.3%)
|
20.3%
|
11,215
|
19.4%
Feb-17
|
3,676
|
(5.1%)
|
39.4%
|
7,548
|
19%
Jan-17
|
3,872
|
(18.8%)
|
4.5%
|
3,872
|
4.5%
Dec-16
|
4,766
|
(1%)
|
30.7%
|
45,515
|
2.6%
Nov-16
|
4,814
|
3.8%
|
(5.1%)
|
40,749
|
(0%)
Oct-16
|
4,635
|
(0.8%)
|
(7.7%)
|
35,936
|
0.8%
Sep-16
|
4,673
|
8.9%
|
0.1%
|
31,300
|
2.2%
Aug-16
|
4,290
|
18.2%
|
3.6%
|
26,628
|
2.5%
Jul-16
|
3,628
|
19.1%
|
(2.7%)
|
22,338
|
2.3%
Jun-16
|
3,047
|
(5.6%)
|
(5.5%)
|
18,709
|
3.4%
May-16
|
3,227
|
6%
|
6%
|
15,662
|
5.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017