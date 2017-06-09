Compeq posts revenue growth in May

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 June 2017]

PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.52 billion (US$116.6 million) for May 2017, up 1.7% sequentially and 8.9% on year.

Compeq's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$18.19 billion, rising 16.1% from a year earlier.

Compeq said previously revenues will stay flat in the second quarter of 2017 before staging a rebound in the third quarter. First-quarter revenues totaled NT$11.215 billion (US$371.21 million), down 21.1% on quarter but up 19.5% on year.

Compeq generated net profits of NT$398 million in the first quarter of 2017, down 54.1% sequentially but up about 52% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.33.

Compeq posted revenues of NT$45.52 billion in 2016, up 2.6% on year and hitting a record high for the fourth consecutive year. Net profits for 2016, however, fell 43.3% from a year earlier to NT$1.63 billion with EPS coming to NT$1.36.

Compeq: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 3,515 1.7% 8.9% 18,185 16.1% Apr-17 3,456 (5.8%) 13.5% 14,671 18% Mar-17 3,667 (0.3%) 20.3% 11,215 19.4% Feb-17 3,676 (5.1%) 39.4% 7,548 19% Jan-17 3,872 (18.8%) 4.5% 3,872 4.5% Dec-16 4,766 (1%) 30.7% 45,515 2.6% Nov-16 4,814 3.8% (5.1%) 40,749 (0%) Oct-16 4,635 (0.8%) (7.7%) 35,936 0.8% Sep-16 4,673 8.9% 0.1% 31,300 2.2% Aug-16 4,290 18.2% 3.6% 26,628 2.5% Jul-16 3,628 19.1% (2.7%) 22,338 2.3% Jun-16 3,047 (5.6%) (5.5%) 18,709 3.4% May-16 3,227 6% 6% 15,662 5.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017