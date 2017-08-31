IC material supplier Wahlee obtains dry-film photoresist orders

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Semiconductor material distributor Wahlee Industrial has obtained dry-film photoresist orders from Taiwan-based PCB firms for the production of substrate-like PCBs (SLP), according to industry sources.

SLP demand has been driven by the rising adoption by flagship smartphones, said the sources, adding that the demand outlook is optimistic over the next 2-3 years. PCB firms including Kinsus Interconnect Technology and Unimicron Technology have stepped into the production of SLPs products to cope with demand from their smartphone clients.

Wahlee also distributes other PCB materials, such as copper foil substrates (CCL), conductive adhesives and release films. A seasonal pick-up in demand for HDI boards, IC substrates and flexible PCBs will buoy further revenues at Wahlee in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.

Market watchers expect Wahlee to enjoy sequential revenue growth in the third quarter and all of the second half of 2017.

Wahlee has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.54 billion (US$117.5 million) for July 2017, up 3.9% on year. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 totaled NT$22.85 billion, rising 1.8% from a year earlier.