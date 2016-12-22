Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 14:53 (GMT+8)
FPCB makers expected to see weak 1H17
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 December 2016]

Flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) makers Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect are expected to see weak revenue performances for the first five months in 2017 as demand for iPhone 7 has started weakening and the two suppliers are unlikely to regain their momentum until Apple begins to prepare for its next-generation iPhone in June 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Buoyed by FPCB orders for iPhone 7 devices, MacBooks and iPad products, Flexium posted revenues of NT$17.195 billion for the first 11 months of 2016, which were almost flat compared to a year earlier. Zhen Ding garnered revenues of NT$73.468 billion during the same period, down 8.39% from a year earlier.

However, both Flexium and Zhen Ding will see their revenues begin to decline in December and decrease more significantly in January and February 2017 due to dwindling demand for iPhone 7 devices, commented the sources.

Amid market speculation indicating that Apple might switch to OLED panels for its next-generation iPhone, Flexium is currently developing FPCB products that can be incorporated with OLED displays, indicated the sources.

The new product development will help Flexium gain a majority of FPCB orders from Apple for new iPhones in the second half of 2017, commented the sources.

