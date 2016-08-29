Zhen Ding expects sales rebound in August

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

Flexible PCB (FPCB) firm Zhen Ding Technology Holding expects sales to rebound starting August, and is looking to report flat growth in profits for the second half of 2016 compared to a year ago.

Orders received thus far for the second half of 2016 are similar to the levels a year earlier, according to company chairman Charles Shen. Profits for second-half 2016 are expected to register flat on-year growth, said Shen.

With the arrival of new capacity and availability of more-advanced technology, Zhen Ding's sales will rebound substantially in 2017, Shen indicated.

Zhen Ding saw its revenues for the first half of 2016 fall 15% from a year ago to NT$30.92 billion (US$974.3 million) while profits plunged 78% on year to NT$629 million. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$0.78 compared with NT$3.77 during the same period in 2015.

Zhen Ding attributed its negative performance in the first half of 2016 to clients' transition from old to new products, inventory correction and price adjustments, as well as seasonal factors.

Zhen Ding's weak first-half 2016 is blamed on disappointing iPhone 6s sales, according to market watchers. The FPCB supplier started to see its major client cut back orders since November 2015, the watchers said.

In response, Shen indicated Zhen Ding has been aggressively expanding its client portfolio in China while maintaining relationships with its major clients in the US. Roll-outs of new products from its main clients will buoy Zhen Ding's revenue performance starting August, Shen added.

In addition, Shen revealed the company has started operating its new plant in Huaian, China. Production lines at the new plant are expected to run at full capacity later in the second half of 2016, said Shen, adding that the plant will help the firm generate profits for 2016.

Zhen Ding has also set up a new R&D center in Dayuan, northern Taiwan, with staff stationed at the center reaching more than 20 employees, Shen indicated.

Shen disclosed the company will halve its capital expenditure (capex) budget this year to US$100 million from the NT$200 million allocated for 2015.

Zhen Ding chairman Charles Shen

Photo: Shinmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2016