PCB maker Zhen Ding reports decreased earnings for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 March 2017]

PCB and FPCB supplier Zhen Ding Technology Holding has reported net profits of NT$3.456 billion (US$113.35 million) for 2016, decreasing 55% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$4.29 for the year.

Based on the earnings, the company plans to hand out dividends of NT$2.20 for 2016.

The company also reported earlier that it posted revenues of NT$4.991 billion for February, down 31.5% on month but up 36.1% on year. For the first two months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$12.274 billion, increasing 24% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price dipped NT$0.30 to finish at NT$77.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 22 session.