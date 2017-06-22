FPCB firm Flexium to see July revenues rise substantially

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Flexible PCB manufacturer Flexium Interconnect is expected to see its July revenues rise substantially driven by robust demand for high-end smartphones, according to industry sources.

Flexium is reportedly among the FPCB suppliers for the upcoming iPhone series slated for launch in September 2017. Flexium is set to enjoy substantial revenue growth sequentially starting July, and revenues for all of 2017 are expected to register double-digit growth, the sources said.

Flexium CFO Arthur Shiung was quoted in previous reports saying demand will rebound robustly in the second half of 2017 as the company has secured FPCB orders for wireless charging devices, as well as other optical and wireless transmission products. Flexium looks forward to seeing revenues grow by a double-digit rate in 2017, according to Shiung.

Flexium reported net profits of NT$245 million (US$8.12 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 76.1% on quarter and 41.9% on year. The company attributed the profit decreases to foreign exchange transaction losses. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$0.87 compared with NT$1.63 during the same period in 2016.

Flexium posted revenues of NT$6.48 billion for the first five months of 2017, up 8.2% on year.

In other news, Flexium's shareholders have approved the distribution of a dividend per share of NT$5, NT$4.50 in cash and NT$0.50 in stock, for 2016, when the company reported net profits of NT$2.275 billion or NT$8.42 per share on revenues of about NT$19.1 billion.