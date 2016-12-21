FPCB maker Flexium to buy back 9 million shares

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

Flexible PCB maker Flexium Interconnect plans to buy back as many as nine million units of its shares directly from the local stock market within the next two months. The repurchased treasury shares will be distributed to employees, the company said.

The company saw its revenues decline 26.1% sequentially and 3.5% on year to NT$1.811 billion (US$56.57 million) in November after its monthly figures hit a record high in October.

For the first 11 months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$17.196 billion, increasing 0.7% from a year earlier.

Buoyed by the buyback announcement, the company's stock price rose NT$0.70 to close at NT$84.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 21 session.