PCB inspection equipment firm Machvision posts record 2016 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialist Machvision has reported record consolidated revenues of NT$805 million (US$24.9 million) for 2016.

Machvision reported revenues of NT$63.39 million for December 2016, up about 52% on year. Revenues totaled NT$247 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, rising 99% from a year earlier and hitting a record high.

Machvision indicated brisk shipments of its flexible PCB inspection products resulted in significant revenue growth for the company during the second half of 2016.

Machvision specializes in the manufacture of AOI equipment for multi-layer, HDI and FPCBs, and IC substrates. The company has also stepped into the chipmaking field by providing automatic wafer inspection tools.

Machvision added orders coming from the FPCB sector remain strong which could lead to a particularly strong first quarter of 2017. The company did not provide a revenue guidance.