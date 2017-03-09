FCCL maker Flexium reports on-year revenue growth for February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

FCCL supplier Flexium Interconnect has reported revenues of NT$1.325 billion (US$42.95 million) for February, down 24.5% on month but up nearly 50% on year.

February's revenues of over the NT$1 billion recorded during the off-peak season indicated steady demand for FCCL products in the market, reported the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).

For the first two months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$3.08 billion, increasing 22% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.80 to finish at NT$96.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 8 session.