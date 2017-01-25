FPCB maker Flexium earnings up in 4Q16, but down for all of 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Flexible PCB maker Flexium Interconnected has reported net profits of NT$1.026 billion (US$32.73 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 41.7% on quarter and 30% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$3.66.

For all of 2016, net profits totaled NT$2.275 billion, decreasing 17.5% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$8.42 for the year, down from a record high of NT$10.83 recorded in 2015.

The company reported earlier that it posted revenues of NT$1.9 billion for December, up 4.89% on month and 86.33% on year. Combined revenues for all of 2016 totaled NT$19.096 billion, increasing 5.5% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price dropped NT$.90 to close at NT$89.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 24 session.