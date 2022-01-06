中文網
    QCT, Wiwynn gearing up for capacity expansions
    3h 52min ago
    Notebook IC specialists report strong sales for 2021
    4h 12min ago
    Graphics card shipments continue ramping up in 2022
    4h 29min ago
    NOR flash suppliers scaling up output for AirPods
    4h 47min ago
    Realtek posts record 2021 revenue
    5h 5min ago
    TSMC to raise 2022 capex
    6h 49min ago
    Notebook ODMs see order visibility extended
    7h 29min ago
    Sercomm posts record revenues for December, 4Q21
    7h 30min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    CES 2022: GRAID Technology displays cutting-edge RAID solution

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: GRAID

    GRAID Technology, the creator of the world's first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card, is showcasing its enterprise data protection solution at the Taiwan Tech Arena Pavilion during CES 2022. As a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, GRAID's SupremeRAID NVMe RAID card is defining the future of data storage with its incredible speed, power and flexibility, it said.

    "We are honored to display our award-winning solution at the Taiwan Tech Arena. Our team is deeply passionate about providing customers with the world's most powerful data protection for NVMe SSDs, without sacrificing the performance they need - and that begins with a forward-thinking approach. We selected Taiwan for our R&D center due to its extraordinary tech talent and reputation as an up-and-coming hub of innovation. This unique combination enabled us to develop SupremeRAID, which provides the speed, ease of use, flexibility and TCO the market demands for the future of high-performance workloads," said Leander Yu, CEO of GRAID.

    Visionary technology to maximize SSD performance

    Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID is the first NVMe RAID card in the world to eliminate the traditional RAID bottleneck and deliver maximum available SSD performance, said the company. With SupremeRAID, GRAID is offering a new way for enterprise data centers to achieve record-breaking NVMe SSD or NVMeoF performance without sacrificing data security or business continuity.

    While traditional RAID cards have worked well for enterprise data storage to a point, these technologies are struggling to keep up with the high level of performance offered by modern NVMe SSDs. With a single NVMe SSD able to deliver around one million IOPS and 7GB/s of throughput, traditional RAID cards or software RAID systems are no longer capable of handling the massive performance leap of an SSD - leading to a performance bottleneck in storage infrastructure.

    GRAID's disruptive solution sidesteps this challenge altogether with an entirely novel architecture that uses a GPU, rather than legacy RAID card, to deliver unparalleled computing performance. Designed for a modern software composable environment, GRAID SupremeRAID protects direct-attached flash storage as well as storage connected via NVMeoF, while delivering a blazing 16M IOPS 110GB/s throughput with a single card – at least 5 times faster than the competition.

    Traditional hardware RAID cards also need to be directly connected using cables, which severely limits their usefulness in modern Software-Composable Infrastructure. However, GRAID SupremeRAID's plug-and-play design doesn't require extra cabling to connect SSD disks to the RAID card, which eliminates the costs of refactoring existing hardware and avoids another potential point of failure.

    GRAID is showcasing its solution at Taiwan Tech Arena, Booth #61423, D7, as well as at the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Showcase at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-C, Booth #52952.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    CES CES 2022 CES 2022 Taiwan startups RAID startup
