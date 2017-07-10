Taipei, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Semi 2Q17 revenues rise, Eris hit record high
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Diodes and discrete component maker Lite-On Semiconductor saw its revenues increase 26.8% sequentially and 7.6% from a year earlier to about NT$2.9 billion (US$94.9 million) in the second quarter of 2017, while second-quarter revenues at fellow company Eris Technology climbed to a record high of NT$357 million.

Lite-On Semi posted revenues of NT$990 million in June 2017, up 7% on year and 2% on month. June revenues were the highest in nearly nine years.

Rising sales of both Lite-On Semi's discrete components and modular systems led to the June revenue growth, Lite-On Semi disclosed. Of the company's second-quarter revenues, sales of its IC products enjoyed the largest sequential growth among all product lines.

Specializing in the manufacture of rectifier diodes, Eris posted June revenues of NT$115 million. The company's revenues for the first half of 2017 came to NT$682 million, rising 27% from a year ago.

