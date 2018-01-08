Global AIO PC shipments surge 3% in 2017, says Digitimes Research

Betty Shyu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

After having declined for three consecutive years, global shipments of AIO (all-in-one) PCs are estimated to surge 3% on year to 13.92 million units in 2017, according to Digitimes Research.

The ratio of AIO PC shipments against overall desktop shipments is expected to hit a record high of 13% in 2017, and the number is estimated to rise further in 2018.

In terms of brand performance, Lenovo (including NEC) stays as the No. 1 brand in 2017 with a shipment estimate of 3.91 million units, down from 4 million units in 2016. Lenovo's status is being threatened by Apple that records a slight shipment growth, reaching around 3.55 million units. The No. 3 brand is HP with good performance in business-use AIO PCs. The top three brands together are expected to command 75% of global AIO PC shipments for 2017, Digitimes Research estimates.

On another front, all the major contract manufacturers are expected to see on-year growth in their shipments for 2017, due mainly to TPV-Inventa Technology quitting the production of AIO PCs in the second quarter of 2016. Quanta Computer stays firmly as the largest contract manufacturer, followed by Wistron, Compal Electronics, Pegatron and Micro-Star International (MSI), in declining order, Digitimes Research indicates.