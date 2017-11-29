Taipei, Thursday, November 30, 2017 05:32 (GMT+8)
Chassis maker In Win looks to turn profitable in 2018
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

Computer chassis maker In Win Development is expected to swing back to profitability in 2018 as the company has shifted its production focus to power supply products, IPCs, servers and cloud software solutions, while also reducing production cost by farming out production of electronics parts, according to company sources.

At an investors conference held November 28, the company reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.426 billion (US$47.57 million) for the first three quarters of 2017, down 17% on year. Its gross profit reached only NT$218 million for the period, plunging 36% on year, with pre-tax loss reaching NT$200 million and after-tax EPS loss of NT$1.84.

In Win attributed the poor gross margins to low capacity utilization rates of its eight plants in Suzhou, China, rising labor costs in China, and the shrinking of the PC market. But its gross margins for the third quarter already improved significantly to 17.18% as it has adjusted its production lines in China in the wake of the local Suzhou government repurchasing land lots of its plant complex.

The company has shifted its production focus from desktop computer chassis to more-profitable gaming chassis, gaming power supply, industrial-use servers and storage devices. The firm is gradually building its In Win brand image by providing gaming chassis and power supply products to support gaming devices by Asustek and Micro-Star International (MSI). It is also cooperating with a Taiwan EMS player in producing industrial servers and storage systems.

The revenues from gaming and industrial computer sectors accounted for 35.72% of the company's total revenues for the first three quarters of 2017, up from 30.79% recorded by the two sectors in the whole of 2016.

On another front, the firm's subsidiary inwinSTACK is seeing a continuous shrinkage in operating losses, as its OPenStack-based cloud software solutions are finding good sales potentials in China, Southeast Asia and Japan, according to an inwinSTACK marketing executive.

The executive said that the firm's Kubernetes platform software has been validated by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). He continued that inwinSTACK is also promoting cloud and edge computing platform solutions for use by developers of AI, IoT, and autonomous vehicles applications.

