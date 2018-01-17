Global gaming notebook shipments to grow single-digit rate in 2018

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Global gaming notebook shipments are expected to grow by a single-digit rate in 2018, as overall shipments of such products came to a lower-than-expected volume of around five million units in 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

With demand only expected to see limited growth and newcomers cutting prices, the gaming notebook market is expected to see fiercer competition in 2018, the sources noted.

Vendors have now stepped up their investments in product development.

In 2016, many notebook vendors simply asked their ODMs to "copy" gaming products from Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International, hoping to expand their share of the market, the sources. However, such a strategy was unsuccessful.

In 2017, both Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Dell dramatically increased their investments in their gaming notebooks and offered their products in an attractive pricing to focus on the US$899-1,099 product segment, looking to quickly expand into the market. However, MSI and Asustek managed to avoid the competitions by offering better specifications and designs for their notebooks to mainly target the US$1,299-1,799 price segment.

In Southeast Asia, Europe and Asia Pacific, Asustek and MSI are the top-2 in terms of shipments, while in North America they are in second place with similar shipment volumes. In China, where entry-level models are most popular, the two are in the second and the third places, but are still mainly focusing on the market's mid-range to high-end sector to avoid price competition from local brands Lenovo and Haier.

Earlier in 2017, some market watchers originally estimated shipments of notebooks adopting Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 or better discrete graphics cards and selling mainly to gaming consumers, at as high as 5.5 million units in 2017, but actual shipments were only around five million units.

Gaming notebook shipments weaker than expected in 2017

Photo: Digitimes file photo